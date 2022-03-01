Menu

Crime

Edmonton police release video of armed pharmacy robbery in Chappelle area

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 6:39 pm
Police are looking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a pharmacy in the Chappelle neighbourhood on Monday, Feb. 21.

Police are looking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a pharmacy in deep southwest Edmonton.

The robbery happened in the Chappelle neighbourhood on Monday, Feb. 21 around 1:20 p.m.

A surveillance video showed the suspect entering the pharmacy near Chappelle Way S.W. and Chivers Loop S.W., stomping his boots before approaching the counter.

Police said he stated he had a firearm.

In the security video the man can be heard saying, “I want you to listen to everything I say. I want you to get the (indecipherable.) Be quiet. You do everything I say, I won’t hurt you.”

The suspect then fled the pharmacy on foot with an undisclosed amount of pharmaceuticals, police said.

The suspect is described as a 20- to 25-year-old white man who is about six feet, two inches tall and has a medium build.

Edmonton police are looking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a pharmacy in the Chappelle neighbourhood on Monday, Feb. 21.
Edmonton police are looking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a pharmacy in the Chappelle neighbourhood on Monday, Feb. 21. Supplied by Edmonton police

Police said he was wearing distinctive brown boots with white soles at the time of the incident. Police said investigators are releasing the CCTV video and photos of the suspect in an attempt to identify him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagedmonton police service tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagPharmacy Robbery tagEdmonton Robbery tagChappelle tagEdmonton pharmacy robbery tagChappelle Edmonton tagChappelle pharmacy robbery tag

