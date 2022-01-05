Police need help identifying suspect who robbed 3 south Edmonton pharmacies

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who robbed three pharmacies on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 in the city’s south side.

At around 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, officers responded to the report of a robbery with a weapon at a pharmacy in Edgemont. It was reported to police that a man came in, threatened staff with a firearm, and ran away with pharmaceuticals. The suspect went northwest to 42 Avenue and 204 Street, police said.

At 6:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, officers responded to a pair of similar robberies involving the same suspect, at pharmacies in Mill Woods and Ottewell.

Detectives continue to investigate and have released images to the public, hoping to identify the suspect.

He is described as a 20- to 30-year-old white male, approximately 6’2″ to 6’3″ tall, medium build and wearing tan cargo pants, distinctive patterned gloves and a dark and light blue-hooded top.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity and/or these three robberies is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.