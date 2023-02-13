‘The Flash’ trailer: Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman thrills DC fans

Send this page to someone via email

After months of uncertainty, actor Ezra Miller is still at the helm for DC Comic’s upcoming film, The Flash.

In a new trailer released during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, reprises their role as the ultra-speedy superhero the Flash.

Miller, 30, previously portrayed the Flash, also known as Barry Allen, in 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League.

According to a press release for the film, The Flash sees Barry Allen use his superpowers to travel back in time in an attempt to change the past and save his mother.

Check out the teaser poster for @TheFlash and tune in during the big game for the official trailer. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/ld4MEk5KIb — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) February 10, 2023

“But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation,” the press release reads.

In the trailer, the Flash meets his alternate dimension doppelgänger as well as both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman.

Keaton played the caped crusader in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman. Affleck put his own spin on the gravelly voiced superhero first in the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, then again later that year for a brief cameo in Suicide Squad. In 2017, Affleck also played Batman in the ensemble film Justice League, alongside Miller.

Last year, there was ample speculation over the future of Miller’s involvement with DC and Warner Bros. A string of arrests and erratic behaviour from Miller, including allegations of assault, grooming and burglary, left studio execs reportedly concerned.

Miller publicly apologized in August. In a statement to Variety, they said a period of “intense crisis” prompted their recent actions and said they’re now seeking mental health treatment.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller explained. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

In January, Miller agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing after they were accused of burglarizing a Vermont home and stealing several bottles of alcohol last year.

Also last month, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said Miller is “completely committed to their recovery.”

“We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now,” Safran said, adding the studio would discuss Miller’s future “when the time is right.”

“But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversation with them, in the last couple of months, it feels like they are making enormous progress,” he said.

The Flash will be released in theatres on June 16, 2023.

— With files from Global News’ Kathryn Mannie