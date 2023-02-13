Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Russia’s ambassador warns against travel to ‘dangerous’ Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2023 12:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau reaffirms Canada’s support for Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy'
Trudeau reaffirms Canada’s support for Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau reaffirms Canada’s support for Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy – Jan 31, 2023

Russia‘s ambassador in Ottawa says Canada is a “very dangerous country” for Russians to visit.

Read more: Canada slaps new sanctions on Russia targeting ‘disinformation actors’

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Oleg Stepanov says Canada keeps sanctioning people and claimed that Russians are regularly experiencing racism.

In a Russian-language interview last Friday, Stepanov said, “I would not recommend (visiting Canada) for tourism, education or business.”

Click to play video: 'Russia says tank deliveries to Ukraine ‘direct involvement’ by West in conflict'
Russia says tank deliveries to Ukraine ‘direct involvement’ by West in conflict

However, he added that most Canadians treat Russians well, and Moscow’s travel advisory for Canada only warns of street gangs and a “rather harsh climate.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Stepanov says relations between Ottawa and Moscow are in a deep freeze and claimed that Russia has been unable to open a consulate in Vancouver.

Read more: Canada summons Russian ambassador to condemn civilian attacks, antisemitic remarks

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

He says Russia is open to dialogue with Canada if it stops echoing U.S. policy, but Ottawa says change will only happen when Russia ends its invasion of Ukraine and compensates that country for losses.

RussiasanctionsCanada sanctions RussiaRussia Canada relationsOleg StepanovOleg Stepanov ambassadorOleg Stepanov calls Canada dangerousRusia travel warning CanadaRussia calls Canada dangerousRussia travel advisory CanadaRussia warns against Canada travel
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers