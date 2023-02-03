Canada slaps new sanctions on Russia targeting ‘disinformation actors’

Send this page to someone via email

Canada has once again announced additional sanctions on Russia in response to its ongoing war in Ukraine.

The new sanctions target MIA Rossiya Segodnya, a state-owned media company, United World International and Foundation for the Fight Against Repression and popular Russian singer and TV host, Nikolay Victorovich Baskov.

In a statement released Friday, Global Affairs Canada said President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is “based on lies and deception.”

“Russian disinformation operations have enlisted celebrities and so-called news organizations to echo the Kremlin’s talking points and attempt to justify the atrocities happening across Ukraine, ” the statement said.

The statement further outlined the United World International and Foundation for the Fight Against Repression, as “disinformation actors” closely linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder and owner of Wagner PMC that has been known to aid the Russian military in its war against Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said millions have suffered due to the proliferation of “Russian disinformation.”

“In his search for false credibility to support his lies, President Putin has called on Russians with public platforms to promote disinformation and propaganda,” Joly said in the statement announcing the sanctions Friday.

“President Putin is trying to manipulate public opinion. Canada will not allow the purveyors of disinformation and propaganda to act with impunity. Canada stands with Ukraine.”

Russia’s battle with Ukraine is about to hit the one-year mark. Since Russia’s attack on Feb. 24, 2022, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than “1,600 additional individuals and entities from and in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus,” according to Global Affairs Canada.

Last month, Ottawa announced it would donate four Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks to Ukraine to help in its fight against Russia.

— with files from The Canadian Press