SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada slaps new sanctions on Russia targeting ‘disinformation actors’

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 4:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Inside look at life in Kherson, Ukraine near the front lines'
Inside look at life in Kherson, Ukraine near the front lines
Kherson, Ukraine was liberated from Russian forces in November 2022, but has remained in the crosshairs of relentless attacks. Global News senior correspondent Jeff Semple and videographer Darren Twiss report from the war-ravaged city, visiting homes and a hospital, to provide an inside look at life near the front lines of war.

Canada has once again announced additional sanctions on Russia in response to its ongoing war in Ukraine.

The new sanctions target MIA Rossiya Segodnya, a state-owned media company, United World International and Foundation for the Fight Against Repression and popular Russian singer and TV host, Nikolay Victorovich Baskov.

In a statement released Friday, Global Affairs Canada said President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is “based on lies and deception.”

“Russian disinformation operations have enlisted celebrities and so-called news organizations to echo the Kremlin’s talking points and attempt to justify the atrocities happening across Ukraine, ” the statement said.

Read more: Ukraine hosts European leaders as air raid sirens sound over Kyiv

Read next: 18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG

The statement further outlined the United World International and Foundation for the Fight Against Repression, as “disinformation actors” closely linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder and owner of Wagner PMC that has been known to aid the Russian military in its war against Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said millions have suffered due to the proliferation of “Russian disinformation.”

“In his search for false credibility to support his lies, President Putin has called on Russians with public platforms to promote disinformation and propaganda,” Joly said in the statement announcing the sanctions Friday.

“President Putin is trying to manipulate public opinion. Canada will not allow the purveyors of disinformation and propaganda to act with impunity. Canada stands with Ukraine.”

Russia’s battle with Ukraine is about to hit the one-year mark. Since Russia’s attack on Feb. 24, 2022, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than “1,600 additional individuals and entities from and in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus,” according to Global Affairs Canada.

Last month, Ottawa announced it would donate four Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks to Ukraine to help in its fight against Russia.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Inside look at life in Kherson, Ukraine near the front lines'
Inside look at life in Kherson, Ukraine near the front lines
Advertisement
RussiaUkraineCanadaVladimir PutinUkraine warUkraine newsRussia UkraineUkraine RussiaMelanie JolyCanada sanctions Russia
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers