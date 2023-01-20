SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
U.S. Treasury to designate Russia’s Wagner Group as transnational criminal group

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 20, 2023 2:18 pm
Ukraine denies Russian forces have taken control of Soledar
The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia’s military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner as a significant transnational criminal organization in the coming days.

The White House also released images of Russia taking delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea that it said was intended to help bolster Wagner forces as they fight side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. The Biden administration first accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia.

Read more: No answers yet on battle tanks for Ukraine as defence ministers weigh risks

Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000

“These actions recognize the transcontinental threat that Wagner poses, including through its ongoing pattern of serious criminal activity with these actions, and there’ll be more to come,” Kirby said.

The U.S. government on Friday also released an image dated Nov. 18 that it said showed Russian rail cars traveling between Russia and North Korea.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

