Police in Barrie, Ont. seek suspect wanted in connection with 3 robberies

Police in Barrie, Ont., are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they believe to be responsible for three convenience store robberies over the last month.

On Jan. 17, police say a lone male entered a variety store in a plaza at Duckworth Street and Grove Street East armed with two-edged weapons.

Police say the man made a demand for cash and fled on foot.

Police say the second robbery happened on Feb. 8, around 11:35 p.m., at a convenience store located in a plaza on the south side of Cundles Road W., west of Bayfield Street, when the suspect again produced an edged weapon and demanded cash before fleeing on foot.

Media Release: Suspect believed to be responsible for three robberies – https://t.co/RU5e2cLLBp The Barrie Police Service is trying to identify a male suspect who is believed to be responsible for three robbery occurrences… pic.twitter.com/Fwc6cWojnx — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) February 13, 2023

The third robbery happened on Saturday around 9:52 p.m., when a male suspect, again armed with two-edged weapons, entered the same variety store as on Jan. 17 and demanded cash.

Police say all three times, attempts to catch the suspect with the help of a canine track were unsuccessful.

Barrie police believe the suspect is male, in his mid to late 20s, with a slim build and an approximate height of six-foot-two.

Police say in the first and second robberies, the suspect wore white high-top style shoes; on Saturday night, he wore red high-top style shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129.