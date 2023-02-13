Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police in Barrie, Ont. seek suspect wanted in connection with 3 robberies

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 1:58 pm
Barrie Police logo. View image in full screen
Barrie Police logo. Via Twitter @BarriePolice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Barrie, Ont., are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they believe to be responsible for three convenience store robberies over the last month.

On Jan. 17, police say a lone male entered a variety store in a plaza at Duckworth Street and Grove Street East armed with two-edged weapons.

Police say the man made a demand for cash and fled on foot.

Read more: Police say victim in hospital after shooting in rural area of York Region

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police say the second robbery happened on Feb. 8, around 11:35 p.m., at a convenience store located in a plaza on the south side of Cundles Road W., west of Bayfield Street, when the suspect again produced an edged weapon and demanded cash before fleeing on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

The third robbery happened on Saturday around 9:52 p.m., when a male suspect, again armed with two-edged weapons, entered the same variety store as on Jan. 17 and demanded cash.

Trending Now

Police say all three times, attempts to catch the suspect with the help of a canine track were unsuccessful.

Barrie police believe the suspect is male, in his mid to late 20s, with a slim build and an approximate height of six-foot-two.

Police say in the first and second robberies, the suspect wore white high-top style shoes; on Saturday night, he wore red high-top style shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Nanaimo teen stops corner store robbery'
Nanaimo teen stops corner store robbery
RobberyBarrieBarrie PoliceBarrie OntarioConvenience Store robberyRobbery suspectBarrie Robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers