Crime

Police say victim in hospital after shooting in rural area of York Region

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 12, 2023 10:43 am
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. View image in full screen
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating a shooting in a rural area of York Region on Sunday morning.

York Regional Police said the shooting was reported before 9 a.m. on Sunday, somewhere on Centre Street in Schomberg, Ont., north of Vaughan.

Police said a male victim who had been shot was taken to hospital.

Trending Now

Read more: ‘Several potential witnesses’ sought after shooting at Vaughan restaurant: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

A white SUV was seen fleeing the scene and is considered to be a suspect vehicle, police said.

Police say the public should avoid the area.

