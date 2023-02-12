Police say victim in hospital after shooting in rural area of York Region

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a shooting in a rural area of York Region on Sunday morning.

York Regional Police said the shooting was reported before 9 a.m. on Sunday, somewhere on Centre Street in Schomberg, Ont., north of Vaughan.

Police said a male victim who had been shot was taken to hospital.

A white SUV was seen fleeing the scene and is considered to be a suspect vehicle, police said.

Police say the public should avoid the area.