Police say victim in hospital after shooting in rural area of York Region

Police are investigating a shooting in a rural area of York Region on Sunday morning.
York Regional Police said the shooting was reported before 9 a.m. on Sunday, somewhere on Centre Street in Schomberg, Ont., north of Vaughan.
Police said a male victim who had been shot was taken to hospital.
A white SUV was seen fleeing the scene and is considered to be a suspect vehicle, police said.
Police say the public should avoid the area.
