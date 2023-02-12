Menu

Traffic

Female driver sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into power pole, Grande Prairie

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 12, 2023 2:35 pm
File: An RCMP patrol car. View image in full screen
File: An RCMP patrol car. The Canadian Press

A female driver was sent to hospital with minor injuries after her vehicle crashed into a power pole at a high speed in Grande Prairie, Alta., early Sunday.

Police believe “the vehicle was entering an S curve at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck a power pole,” according to a news release from RCMP.

Read more: One man dead following fatal collision with semi in Grande Prairie, Alta.

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

A police collision reconstructionist is at the scene, and police continue to investigate what happened.

The stretch of road along 100 Street between 72 Avenue to 75 Avenue in Grande Prairie is closed and police expect a “lengthy delay.” As such, drivers might want to find alternate routes.

