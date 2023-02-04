Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

One man dead following fatal collision with semi in Grande Prairie, Alta.

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 4, 2023 4:43 pm
RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
RCMP vehicle. Global News Files

One man is dead following a collision along Highway 43 just north of Grande Prairie, Alta., Saturday morning.

RCMP responded to a collision at the intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 43X.

Early investigations suggest a westbound pickup truck rear-ended a semi at the intersection.

Trending Now

Read more: 1 dead after trio of crashes in southern Alberta early Wednesday

Read next: U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic ocean

The lone occupant of the pickup was an adult male who was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

Westbound lanes are closed and eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane.

CollisionFatal CollisionCar crashGrande PrairieRoad ConditionsGrande Prairie trafficSemi and truck collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers