One man dead following fatal collision with semi in Grande Prairie, Alta.

One man is dead following a collision along Highway 43 just north of Grande Prairie, Alta., Saturday morning.

RCMP responded to a collision at the intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 43X.

Early investigations suggest a westbound pickup truck rear-ended a semi at the intersection.

The lone occupant of the pickup was an adult male who was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

Westbound lanes are closed and eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane.