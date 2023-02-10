B.C. man fined $15K, given 10-year hunting ban for killing grizzly sow and cub

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. resident was fined just over $15,000 and handed a 10-year hunting ban for illegally killing a grizzly bear sow and her cub.

That’s according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS), which said the two bears were killed in the Elk Valley area in B.C.’s southeast region.

The COS said it began investigating in October 2021 after a wildlife scientist discovered a severed grizzly bear GPS collar and four tagged grizzly bear ear tips in a remote location near Elkford, B.C.

“Conservation Officers tracked down the last known location of the grizzly bear to a residence,” said the COS.

Following an investigation, the COS determined an Elk Valley resident had shot the two bears on his property.

“The bears had reportedly been accessing insecure free-range chickens,” said the COS. “The head and paws of the bears were removed and kept by the resident and the carcasses were buried on the property.”

The COS said Dax McHarg pled guilty in Fernie court this week. He had been charged with five offences and wound up pleading guilty to hunting out of season, unlawful possession of dead wildlife, failing to report killing wildlife and mischief under $5,000.

The COS said he also forfeited his gun and that he is to retake the hunter education course, complete 100 hours of community service and that the majority of his fine will go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.