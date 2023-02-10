Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Changes underway after Ottawa’s light rail transit system hindered by freezing rain

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2023 1:03 pm
A stalled LRT OC Transpo train is seen near Lees Ave., station in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
A stalled LRT OC Transpo train is seen near Lees Ave., station in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Ottawa city staff are looking at long-term solutions to handle freezing rain after the light rail transit system experienced a six-day delay at the beginning of January due to massive ice buildup.

An ice storm on the evening of Jan. 4 damaged the system’s overhead lines, leading to several trains being stuck on the tracks.

The city’s director of engineering services told the transit commission on Thursday the system reached the limit of the amount of freezing rain it could handle.

Trending Now

Read more: Ottawa’s LRT system still partly closed and under repair after freezing rain damage

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

City staff outlined both short- and long-term plans to address future delays that might be caused by freezing rain including using anti-freeze and heating the cables.

Ottawa city councillor Riley Brockington asked about construction of the next phase of the light rail system and how staff will avoid mistakes from the first stage.

Story continues below advertisement

Richard Holder, the city’s director of engineering services, says officials are looking to procure extra devices called winter carbons, which can break through and sheer off ice more effectively.

OttawaLRTOTtawa LRTOttawa TransitOttawa LRT systemOttawa ice stormOttawa light trail transit
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers