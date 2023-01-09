Menu

Canada

Ottawa still repairing damage to LRT from last week’s ice storm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2023 12:20 pm
Stalled LRT OC Transpo trains are seen near Lees Avenue station in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. People who take public transit to work in Ottawa found part of the city's light rail transit line closed to start the week as the repairs continue after last week's ice storm. View image in full screen
Stalled LRT OC Transpo trains are seen near Lees Avenue station in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. People who take public transit to work in Ottawa found part of the city's light rail transit line closed to start the week as the repairs continue after last week's ice storm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

People who take public transit to work in Ottawa found part of the city’s light rail transit line closed to start the week as the repairs continue after last week’s ice storm.

The storm on Wednesday evening damaged overhead lines and left a number of trains stuck on the tracks for days.

OC Transpo says two of the trains have been removed as of Sunday evening but the tracks are still closed as crews work to fix the lines.

Meanwhile, the city’s general manager of transit services says extra buses have been running to get people from the eastern part of the city into downtown.

OC Transpo says those buses will be adjusted according to demand.

A further update on the repair efforts is expected later today.

