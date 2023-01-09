Ottawa still repairing damage to LRT from last week’s ice storm

Send this page to someone via email

People who take public transit to work in Ottawa found part of the city’s light rail transit line closed to start the week as the repairs continue after last week’s ice storm.

The storm on Wednesday evening damaged overhead lines and left a number of trains stuck on the tracks for days.

OC Transpo says two of the trains have been removed as of Sunday evening but the tracks are still closed as crews work to fix the lines.

Meanwhile, the city’s general manager of transit services says extra buses have been running to get people from the eastern part of the city into downtown.

OC Transpo says those buses will be adjusted according to demand.

A further update on the repair efforts is expected later today.