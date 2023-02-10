Charges laid in downtown London, Ont. suspicious fire, damages pegged at $500K

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in relation to a suspicious fire at a downtown London, Ont., business earlier this week.

Steven Douglas Morris, 36, from London, has been charged with one count of arson causing damage to property.

On Wednesday, multiple vehicles were reported on fire in the parking lot of a business. Video obtained by Global News showed the fire had spread to vehicles at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Western Fair at 745 York St.

0:44 One person in custody after six U-Haul vehicles torched in London, Ont.

Fire crews said that at least six vehicles were destroyed and several others were damaged by the blaze. The damage estimate is pegged at $500,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is scheduled to reappear in court today.