Fire

Charges laid in downtown London, Ont. suspicious fire, damages pegged at $500K

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 8:35 am
Video obtained by Global News showed the fire had spread to vehicles at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Western Fair at 745 York St. in London, Ont. View image in full screen
Video obtained by Global News showed the fire had spread to vehicles at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Western Fair at 745 York St. in London, Ont. Brandon Palmer via Facebook

Charges have been laid in relation to a suspicious fire at a downtown London, Ont., business earlier this week.

Steven Douglas Morris, 36, from London, has been charged with one count of arson causing damage to property.

Read more: ‘Suspicious’ fire doused in parking lot of downtown London, Ont. business

On Wednesday, multiple vehicles were reported on fire in the parking lot of a business. Video obtained by Global News showed the fire had spread to vehicles at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Western Fair at 745 York St.

One person in custody after six U-Haul vehicles torched in London, Ont.

Fire crews said that at least six vehicles were destroyed and several others were damaged by the blaze. The damage estimate is pegged at $500,000.

The accused is scheduled to reappear in court today.

