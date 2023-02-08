‘Suspicious’ fire doused in parking lot of downtown London, Ont. business

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a suspicious fire in downtown London, Ont., early Wednesday.

Around 1 a.m., multiple vehicles were reported on fire in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of York Street, between Lyle Street and Rectory Street.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Police say the fire was “suspicious in nature” and an individual was taken into custody.

The cause of the fire as well as a damage estimate have yet not been determined.