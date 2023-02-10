Vancouver Police shoot and kill man ‘behaving erratically’ on Granville Bridge, IIO called in

Send this page to someone via email

The Independant Investigations Office of B.C. has been dispatched after Vancouver Police shot and killed a person on the Granville Bridge, Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

Addison says the VPD responded to a call around 6:45 p.m. Thursday for a person acting erratically.

“When officers arrived, there was an altercation that resulted in the man being shot and killed by police,” Addison said.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says three ambulances and a supervisor were dispatched to the North End of the Granville Bridge around 6:54 p.m.

No one was taken to hospital, indicating the person shot by police died at the scene and was the sole person injured.

The VPD says the Province’s police watchdog, the IIO, has now taken lead on the investigation.

“The IIO has commenced an investigation and deployed investigators to the area. Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details of what occurred during the altercation between police and the deceased,” a statement reads.

This is a developing story, more to come.