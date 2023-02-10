Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver Police shoot and kill man ‘behaving erratically’ on Granville Bridge, IIO called in

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 1:08 am
Granville Bridge man killed View image in full screen
Vancouver Police confirm a man was shot and killed by officers after police were called to the scene of a man acting erratically on the Granville Bridge Thursday evening. Global News

The Independant Investigations Office of B.C. has been dispatched after Vancouver Police shot and killed a person on the Granville Bridge, Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

Addison says the VPD responded to a call around 6:45 p.m. Thursday for a person acting erratically.

“When officers arrived, there was an altercation that resulted in the man being shot and killed by police,” Addison said.

Read more: Off-duty Surrey Police Service constable who shot himself at Langley gun range identified

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

B.C. Emergency Health Services says three ambulances and a supervisor were dispatched to the North End of the Granville Bridge around 6:54 p.m.

No one was taken to hospital, indicating the person shot by police died at the scene and was the sole person injured.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The VPD says the Province’s police watchdog, the IIO, has now taken lead on the investigation.

Read more: ‘Their thing is to bury it’: B.C. RCMP whistleblower speaks out

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

“The IIO has commenced an investigation and deployed investigators to the area. Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details of what occurred during the altercation between police and the deceased,” a statement reads.

This is a developing story, more to come.

Click to play video: 'John Horgan to make an announcement about his political future'
John Horgan to make an announcement about his political future
fatal granville bridge shootingGranville Bridge shootingIIO Granville Bridgeman behaving erratically killed by VPDMan killed by VPD on Granville BridgeVPD bridge shootingVPD officers shoot man on granville bridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers