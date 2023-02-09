Child, man taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Toronto’s Forest Hill

Toronto paramedics say they took a man and a child to hospital after a collision in the city’s Forest Hill neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and Ava Road, just south of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police said multiple vehicles were involved and Bathurst Street was closed in both directions.
Paramedics said the man was taken to a trauma centre and the child was taken to a local hospital, both with serious injuries.
Police are advising motorists in the area to take alternative routes.
