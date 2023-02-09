London to welcome first in-person annual YOU breakfast fundraiser since 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Youth Opportunities Unlimited in London, Ont., is gearing up for its 17th annual Breakfast for YOU this Friday.

The organization’s “signature fundraiser” is returning for its first in-person event since 2019 and is set to be held at RBC Place London on Feb. 10.

Steve Cordes, CEO of Youth Opportunities Unlimited, said that all proceeds raised from the breakfast go toward supporting youth programming in London-Middlesex — “basic needs like food security programs, housing support programs, places to come in out of the cold like out shelter, or Youth Action Center, and in places that really help people.”

Last year’s virtual event raised over $100,000 for the non-profit’s services, which organizers are looking to match again this year.

Cordes, who’s been with the organization for most of its duration, said that although it’s “grown tremendously” in size over the years, it remains “strongly focused on community and supporting young people within it.”

“We are still true to the cause that we were created to fulfill 40-plus years ago, now we just have a lot more resources to do it in a far more complex world,” he said.

“It’s wonderful to have young people at the heart of the place, keeping us honest, keeping us good, and the community there to support it.”

For more information about the 17th Breakfast visit the you.ca website.