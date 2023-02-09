2 sent to hospital in serious condition after fire in Toronto

Toronto Fire says two people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in Leslieville on Thursday morning.
Fire officials said they responded to reports of a fire on Eastern Avenue, near Logan Avenue, at around 2:47 a.m.
When crews arrived, officials said a third floor unit had fire in it. There is no elevator in the building, only stairs, so there was a lot of tools and hoses throughout he building, a spokesperson told Global News
The fire was upgraded to a second-alarm but has since been put out.
Two people were transported to hospital and paramedics said they are in serious but stable condition.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
