2 sent to hospital in serious condition after fire in Toronto

Toronto Fire says two people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in Leslieville on Thursday morning.

Fire officials said they responded to reports of a fire on Eastern Avenue, near Logan Avenue, at around 2:47 a.m.

When crews arrived, officials said a third floor unit had fire in it. There is no elevator in the building, only stairs, so there was a lot of tools and hoses throughout he building, a spokesperson told Global News

The fire was upgraded to a second-alarm but has since been put out.

Two people were transported to hospital and paramedics said they are in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown.