Fire

2 sent to hospital in serious condition after fire in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 6:41 am
A Toronto fire truck . View image in full screen
A Toronto fire truck . Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Toronto Fire says two people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in Leslieville on Thursday morning.

Fire officials said they responded to reports of a fire on Eastern Avenue, near Logan Avenue, at around 2:47 a.m.

When crews arrived, officials said a third floor unit had fire in it. There is no elevator in the building, only stairs, so there was a lot of tools and hoses throughout he building, a spokesperson told Global News

Trending Now

The fire was upgraded to a second-alarm but has since been put out.

Two people were transported to hospital and paramedics said they are in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

