Toronto mall closed after fire in boiler room

A Toronto mall will be closed Sunday after a fire forced an evacuation.

Toronto police said a fire was reported at the North York Sheridan Mall, near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, just before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The mall was evacuated as a result of the fire. There were no injuries.

The fire took place in one of the building’s boiler rooms before it opened, according to the mall.

“As a safety precaution, and to clean the buildings air, we will remain closed for the day,” North York Sheridan Mall said in a tweet.

FIRE:

Jane St & Wilson Ave

9:47am

– @Toronto_Fire & police o/s

– at Sheridan Mall in the underground

– mall has been evacuated

– no reported injuries #GO167219

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 22, 2023