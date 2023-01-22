Toronto mall closed after fire in boiler room

A Toronto mall will be closed Sunday after a fire forced an evacuation.
Toronto police said a fire was reported at the North York Sheridan Mall, near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, just before 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The mall was evacuated as a result of the fire. There were no injuries.
The fire took place in one of the building’s boiler rooms before it opened, according to the mall.
“As a safety precaution, and to clean the buildings air, we will remain closed for the day,” North York Sheridan Mall said in a tweet.
