SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

‘Always Beleaf’: What Leafs fans are saying ahead of Game 6 against Boston

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 12:00 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Optimism is running high among Toronto Maple Leafs fans on social media Thursday ahead of the team’s do-or-die game against the Boston Bruins.

The Leafs are hoping to level their first-round NHL playoff series and force a Game 7 in Boston after squeaking out a 2-1 overtime win on Tuesday night to make the series 3-2.

Fans on Thursday morning were hopeful for a victory, despite the Leafs going winless in their last six NHL playoff games on home ice.

“Always Beleaf,” wrote @thurls92 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It’s a beautiful day for a Leafs win!” said X user @triplet_16.

Story continues below advertisement

Game 6 will be ‘even harder’: Keefe

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters on Wednesday his club will need to play even better than they did in Game 5 in order to win. They’ll have to do without star forward Auston Matthews, who will miss Thursday’s game with an illness that forced him to sit out Tuesday’s match.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“As difficult as this one was here (Tuesday), the next one’s going to be even harder,” Keefe said.

“You got their attention.”

Click to play video: 'How Will Canadian Teams Bounce Back in the Playoffs?'
How Will Canadian Teams Bounce Back in the Playoffs?

A playoff win on home ice Thursday will be the first since Game 2 of last year’s first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Story continues below advertisement

“(We) haven’t been good on home ice,” Keefe said.

“We’ve earned ourselves another opportunity to fix that.”

Boston blew a 3-1 lead against Florida in last year’s opening round and lost in seven games, however, the Leafs still have a mountain to climb against a team stinging from that ouster following a record-setting season.

Click to play video: 'NHL playoffs: Can a Canadian team win the Stanley Cup after 31-year drought?'
NHL playoffs: Can a Canadian team win the Stanley Cup after 31-year drought?
Trending Now

In fact, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Wednesday he was “still pissed off” about Tuesday’s loss.

“I don’t understand and don’t accept our play last night,” ESPN reported him as saying.

“I’m going to be pissed off until the puck drops [in Game 6].”
Story continues below advertisement

Bruins fans hope series ends tonight

Last year’s first-round let down could be felt among Bruins fans taking to social media on Thursday morning, with many hoping their team ends the series tonight.

“Game day. Let’s get serious,” said X user @wickedbruins37.

“Don’t let it go to game 7,” X user @Struzz21 wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Game 6 puck drop between the Leafs and Bruins is set for 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

— with files from The Associated Press

More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices