Crime

Man charged after ‘multiple’ break-ins reported at restaurants in Newmarket, East Gwillimbury

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 12:46 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with multiple break and enters at restaurants in Newmarket and East Gwillimbury, police say.

York Regional Police said on Jan. 31, officers received a report of a break and enter at a restaurant in the Davis Drive area, just east of Yonge Street.

Police said investigators determined several other restaurants were also broken into that night, into Feb. 1.

“These incidents were all linked to the same suspect,” police said in a news release.

According to police, officers executed a search warrante at a residence on Queen Street East in Newmarket.

Police said as a result, 31-year-old Jonathan Power of no fixed address was arrested.

He has been charged with 11 counts of break and enter.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

