Man on probation charged after ‘hate-motivated’ assault at TTC station: police

A man on probation has been charged after a “hate-motivated” assault at a downtown Toronto subway station last month, police say.
Toronto police said it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the TTC’s Bloor-Yonge Subway Station.
A man hit the victim on the head, causing their religious head covering to fall to the ground, police said.
The suspect then allegedly made “derogatory comments” towards the victim before leaving the area.
Police said on Tuesday, 34-year-old Omar Ashanophie Johnson was arrested at Sherbourne Subway Station.
He has been charged with assault and breach of probation.
Johnson was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
