Crime

Man on probation charged after ‘hate-motivated’ assault at TTC station: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 11:47 am
Click to play video: 'TTC safety panel debate'
TTC safety panel debate
TTC safety panel debate

A man on probation has been charged after a “hate-motivated” assault at a downtown Toronto subway station last month, police say.

Toronto police said it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the TTC’s Bloor-Yonge Subway Station.

A man hit the victim on the head, causing their religious head covering to fall to the ground, police said.

The suspect then allegedly made “derogatory comments” towards the victim before leaving the area.

Police said on Tuesday, 34-year-old Omar Ashanophie Johnson was arrested at Sherbourne Subway Station.

He has been charged with assault and breach of probation.

Johnson was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police previously released this image of the suspect. View image in full screen
Police previously released this image of the suspect. Handout / Toronto Police
