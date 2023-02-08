Man on probation charged after ‘hate-motivated’ assault at TTC station: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man on probation has been charged after a “hate-motivated” assault at a downtown Toronto subway station last month, police say.

Toronto police said it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the TTC’s Bloor-Yonge Subway Station.

A man hit the victim on the head, causing their religious head covering to fall to the ground, police said.

The suspect then allegedly made “derogatory comments” towards the victim before leaving the area.

Police said on Tuesday, 34-year-old Omar Ashanophie Johnson was arrested at Sherbourne Subway Station.

He has been charged with assault and breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.