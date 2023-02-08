Menu

Health

N.S. health care funds should address staffing shortages and primary care needs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2023 12:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia premier pleased with federal health care funding after meeting with Trudeau'
Nova Scotia premier pleased with federal health care funding after meeting with Trudeau
All 13 of Canada’s premiers met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday to discuss health care payments. N.S. Premier Tim Houston called the meeting productive and says he's pleased with the structure of funding that Ottawa is proposing -- a 10-year deal worth $196 billion. Alicia Draus has more on what it could mean for Nova Scotia.

Doctors and nurses in Nova Scotia say new federal money for health care must be spent on primary care and increasing staffing levels.

Dr. Leisha Hawker, president of Doctors Nova Scotia, says improving the primary care clinic structure will help attract new physicians to a province where 130,000 residents are without a family doctor.

Read more: Ottawa lays out health plan worth $196B over next decade, with $46B in new spending

Read next: Ontario signals acceptance of health deal, raises concerns about funding timelines

She says increasing access to primary care will also reduce strain on emergency rooms.

Janet Hazelton, president of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union, says nurses are chronically short-staffed, and funding should be directed towards hiring more nurses.

The federal government has proposed a 10-year, $196-billion health spending plan, which adds $46.2 billion in new money to health care across Canada.

The plan will provide Nova Scotia with $154 million in new money this year, and $102 million annually in subsequent years.

Premier Tim Houston said yesterday that the federal cash would be “absorbed very quickly” by Nova Scotia, which budgeted $5.7 billion for health care in the April 2022 budget.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

