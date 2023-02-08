Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Battery pack erupts in flames on United flight to N.J., 4 people hospitalized

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 12:21 pm
United Airlines plane View image in full screen
File - A United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty Airport in front of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on February 3, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. File/Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

A United Airlines flight from San Diego to New Jersey was grounded early Tuesday morning after a lithium-ion battery pack burst into flames in the cabin.

Four flight crew staff were taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation and two passengers reported injuries, officials said.

The battery exploded shortly after the plane took off from San Diego International Airport and was inside the back pocket of a seat in first class, according to a statement from United. The flight crew “acted quickly” to contain the fire by putting the battery into a thermal containment bag.

Read more: Woman found breathing in N.Y. funeral home after being declared dead hours earlier

Read next: ‘Anguish’ as Montreal-area daycare bus crash leaves 2 kids dead, driver facing charges

The Newark-bound flight reversed course and returned to the San Diego airport where it was met by emergency personnel.

Story continues below advertisement

“We thank our crew for their quick actions in prioritizing the safety of everyone on board the aircraft and we are making arrangements to get our customers to their destinations,” United said.

Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in electronic devices and can explode if they short-circuit or overheat. Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are on the rise and have proven difficult for firefighters to put out, because the cell batteries are often tightly confined inside casings that don’t allow water to easily penetrate.

Trending Now

Read more: Vancouver firefighters issue warning amid five-fold increase in battery fires

Read next: Turkey-Syria earthquake: Hope fading for survivors as deaths surpass 11,000

Lithium-ion batteries were responsible for 57 incidents on-board U.S. flights in 2022, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), most batteries are “generally safe for air travel” in carry-on luggage but they recommend checking with airlines about whether they can be packed in checked baggage.

“Infrequently, batteries can short-circuit and overheat and in some cases cause sparks or a fire,” the agency notes.

When travelling with a battery pack, CATSA recommends putting it in a case, leaving it in its original packaging, or taping over the battery’s terminals.

“Prevent crushing, puncturing, or putting pressure on the battery, as this can cause an internal short circuit and result in overheating,” the agency wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear as of this writing if charges will be laid against any passenger.

Click to play video: 'U.S. flights ‘gradually’ resume after FAA system outage, Biden orders investigation'
U.S. flights ‘gradually’ resume after FAA system outage, Biden orders investigation
UnitedLithium Ion Batterylithium-ion battery fireBattery fire hospitalizes fourBattery fire on United flightBattery fire UnitedLithium ion battery fire unitedSan Diego International AirportUnited flight grounded after battery fire in cabin
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers