Canada

‘Serious injuries’ after city bus crashes into daycare in Laval, Que.

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 9:45 am
The Laval police logo is seen on a police car, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Laval, Que. View image in full screen
The Laval police logo is seen on a police car, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Laval, Que. Ryan Remiorz/The canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault says there are “serious injuries” after a city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning in Laval, Que.

Legault described it as “terrible,” adding his thoughts are with the children and their families, as well as with the employees of the daycare in the city just north of Montreal.

“We are going to offer parents all the help we are capable of giving,” he said. “Obviously as a father…I’m shocked. I find it difficult. I can understand the anguish that they are going through right now.”

Quebec’s emergency services say at least one child has been sent to hospital with serious injuries and that emergency rooms across the area are on alert. Laval police were unable to give details about what caused the bus to crash into the daycare.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was devastated to learn about the crash, adding the federal government will provide support where needed.
“We’re all hoping and praying that the kids are all right, that they pull through and get well soon. I can’t imagine what the families are going through, but obviously if there’s anything the federal government can do we’ll be there,” he said. “But I know the first responders and everyone is very active on this right now.”
Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said he is aware of an “extremely tragic event” and said emergency services were securing the area.

“We know very little about the circumstances,” he wrote on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to the families concerned.”

Bonnardel said he is monitoring the situation and will be on site soon.

with files from The Canadian Press

