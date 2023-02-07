Alcohol believed to be factor in multi-vehicle Airdrie collision

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie RCMP are investigating a Monday night multi-vehicle collision in which they believe alcohol was involved.

On Feb. 6 at around 7:45 p.m., police were called to the intersection of East Lake Blvd. and Meadowbrook Drive.

Police said a grey Dodge Durango SUV was travelling south along East Lake Blvd. and turned onto eastbound Meadowbrook Drive when it collided with a white Toyota 4Runner SUV that was turning northbound onto East Lake Blvd. after travelling west on Meadowbrook Drive.

RCMP said the 4Runner then collided with another SUV – a white Jeep Compass – in the oncoming lane of East Lake Blvd.

The Airdrie Fire Department was also called to the scene of the collision, treating people for minor physical injuries.

Airdrie RCMP said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor and continue to investigate the collision.