Canada

Speed a factor in fatal collision in Airdrie, Alta., RCMP say

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 6:31 pm
File: A picture of the RCMP logo. View image in full screen
File: A picture of the RCMP logo. Global News

An 18-year-old from Airdrie, Alta., is dead following a collision on Sunday.

According to police, at 10 p.m. on Feb. 5, an Airdrie RCMP officer was travelling north in a marked cruiser on QEII near the East Lake Crescent off-ramp when it was passed by a hatchback travelling at a “high rate of speed.”

The hatchback took the exit for Veterans Boulevard and the RCMP officer “activated their emergency equipment,” RCMP said.

Police said the vehicle drove off the ramp and went across the boulevard before crashing and coming to a stop on the north side of the road.

Trending Now

RCMP, fire department and EMS removed and treated the male driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle. He sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Foothills Hospital via ground ambulance where he was declared dead.

Police said speed was believed to be a contributing factor to the collision.

