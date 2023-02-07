3 injured after car gets stuck under transport truck in Brampton crash

Peel Regional Police say three people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a transport truck in Brampton early Tuesday.
Police said the crash happened near Goreway Drive and Intermodal Drive at around 12:17 a.m.
They said the car crashed into the transport truck, getting stuck underneath, and three people in the car were able to get out.
Read more: 3 police cruisers, 1 vehicle into hydro pole after crash in Brampton
Read next: Real-life Doogie Howser: Boy, 9, becomes one of the youngest-ever high school graduates
All three were taken to hospital. One person has non-life-threatening injuries and two others were assessed at the hospital, police said.
Goreway Drive was closed between Armthorpe Road and Intermodel Drive.
Comments