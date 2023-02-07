3 injured after car gets stuck under transport truck in Brampton crash

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say three people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a transport truck in Brampton early Tuesday.

Police said the crash happened near Goreway Drive and Intermodal Drive at around 12:17 a.m.

They said the car crashed into the transport truck, getting stuck underneath, and three people in the car were able to get out.

All three were taken to hospital. One person has non-life-threatening injuries and two others were assessed at the hospital, police said.

Goreway Drive was closed between Armthorpe Road and Intermodel Drive.

View image in full screen Crash near Goreway Drive and Intermodal Drive on Feb. 7, 2023. Marianne Dimain / Global News

– Roadway will remain closed — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 7, 2023