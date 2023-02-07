Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

3 injured after car gets stuck under transport truck in Brampton crash

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 7:45 am
Crash near Goreway Drive and Intermodal Drive on Feb. 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Crash near Goreway Drive and Intermodal Drive on Feb. 7, 2023. Marianne Dimain / Global News

Peel Regional Police say three people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a transport truck in Brampton early Tuesday.

Police said the crash happened near Goreway Drive and Intermodal Drive at around 12:17 a.m.

They said the car crashed into the transport truck, getting stuck underneath, and three people in the car were able to get out.

Read more: 3 police cruisers, 1 vehicle into hydro pole after crash in Brampton

Read next: Real-life Doogie Howser: Boy, 9, becomes one of the youngest-ever high school graduates

All three were taken to hospital. One person has non-life-threatening injuries and two others were assessed at the hospital, police said.

Goreway Drive was closed between Armthorpe Road and Intermodel Drive.

Trending Now
Crash near Goreway Drive and Intermodal Drive on Feb. 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Crash near Goreway Drive and Intermodal Drive on Feb. 7, 2023. Marianne Dimain / Global News

Advertisement
peel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionBrampton CrashGoreway Drivecrash BramptonIntermodal Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers