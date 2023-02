Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole and three police cruisers were involved.

Police said the crash happened near Clarence Street and Rutherford Road in Brampton at around 3:02 a.m. Monday.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

In another update, police said five people were taken into custody.

It is unclear how exactly the crash happened.

UPDATE:

-Clarence St/Rutherford Rd in Brampton

– awaiting status on the 2 parties taken to local hospital

-No other injuries to those involved

-5 parties in custody

-The road will be closed for a number of hours and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 6, 2023