Future road connecting Kelowna, B.C. airport with Rutland named in honour of Al Horning

A future road connecting Kelowna, B.C.’s airport to Rutland is set to be named after former city councillor, MLA and MP, Al Horning.

“Al Horning is the epitome of a community builder,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

“Serving his community in many ways — from Parliament Hill to the ball diamonds of Rutland — Al has spent his entire life working to improve his neighbourhood and his city.”

Horning was honoured by Kelowna city council on Monday, as they presented him with a sign that reads ‘Al Horning Way,’ an exact replica of the signs that will be displayed along the new road.

The new road, part of the city’s 2040 official community plan, will join the south end of the road to Rutland, the area the Horning’s have called home for decades.

The roads name and location are a perfect fit. Horning worked hard to secure federal approval and funding to extend the airport’s runway in 1990 from 5,300 feet to 7,300 feet, making it the longest runway in the Interior.

“Al was a tremendous supporter of the airport and one of those political leaders who did not take no for an answer,” said airport director Sam Samaddar.

“WestJet started service in Kelowna in 1996 because of that longer runway, which resulted in phenomenal passenger growth and put YLW on the trajectory to becoming the 10th busiest airport in the country.”

The Rutland Secondary School graduate attended the University of British Columbia and was elected to Kelowna city council from 1980 to 1988, when he was voted to represent Kelowna as a member of Parliament in Ottawa.

There is no set date on when construction will begin.