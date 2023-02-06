Turkey earthquake: CN Tower, Toronto sign to be dimmed to honour victims

Send this page to someone via email

The CN Tower and the Toronto sign will dim on Monday to honour the victims of a major earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

The CN Tower will be dimmed for five minutes at the top of each hour overnight for the victims.

A spokesperson from the City confirmed to Global News that the Toronto sign will also be dimmed Monday evening.

The powerful earthquake toppled buildings and killed thousands of people and injured thousands more in Turkey and Syria, with the latest estimates of death tolls standing at roughly 2,600 people as of early Monday afternoon.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that on behalf of all Torontonians, “our thoughts are with all those impacted.”

“My heart goes out to those who lost loved ones in this tragedy, as well as those who are awaiting news of the safety and well-being of friends and family,” he said.

— With files from The Associated Press