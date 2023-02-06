London, Ont. police searching for suspects in home invasion, robbery

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding two outstanding suspects they say took part in a violent, multi-day home-invasion-style robbery last week.

Police say three individuals forcibly entered the residence of an acquaintance in the south end of the city on Jan. 29. Once inside, police say the suspects demanded money and personal items from the acquaintance.

According to police, the three suspects tied up the individual and held them captive until Feb. 2, assaulting the person with various weapons during the confinement. After stealing several personal items, police say the suspects fled from the home.

After contacting police the following day, the individual was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The three suspects — Kenneth James Peter Rowe, 28, Cody Michael Augustus Sharpe, 27, and Alexandra Reeves, 31 — are all of London and have been jointly charged with break and enter, armed robbery, forcible confinement and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

The three have also each been charged individually with specific assault charges that include assault with a weapon (Rowe, Reeves and Sharpe), assault by suffocation (Sharpe) and uttering threats to animals or birds (Reeves).

Police say they arrested Sharpe on Monday but are still looking for Rowe and Reeves.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the whereabouts of the accused is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.