Peterborough police report arrests for assaults on spouse, officers, business employee

Police report several assault-related arrests over the past three days in Peterborough, Ont.

In one incident on Sunday around 9:15 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report from a resident about a verbal argument between a man and a woman. It’s alleged the man broke the woman’s phone, threw a toy truck at her then choked and pushed her before leaving the residence.

A 25-year-old Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault — spousal, assault with a weapon — spousal, assault to cause bodily harm — choke, suffocate or strangle and mischief under $5,000.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Officer struck

On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a woman walking in the middle of the intersection at Charlotte and Water streets. The complainant reported the woman had been chasing and attempting to assault them, police say.

Officers located the woman and asked her to move to the sidewalk. She complied, but police say she began to “exhibit behaviour that made officers concerned for her safety.”

Police say officers attempted to apprehend her but she assault an officer and fled. Following a short pursuit, officers caught up to her and she tried to strike them with a handbag before they were able to take her into custody.

The 47-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Police took the woman to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for assessment. She was released from police custody on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.

Assault on employee

On Friday around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an assault at a business in the area of Simcoe Street and George Street North. Police learned a man who had been asked to leave a business verbally threatened and shoved an employee.

After leaving the business, the suspect approached an individual on the street and removed an employee ID tag from around their neck.

A 45-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts each of assault and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and one count each of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order to stay away from the business.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court later Friday.