Peterborough police make arrests following assault reports

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a pair of assault arrests in separate incidents on Wednesday.

In the first incident around 4:15 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to an assault in the area of Water and Brock streets. Police say a man was standing in a line when another man approached him, punched him in the face and fled.

The assailant was located a short time later.

A 45-year-old man was charged with assault and failing to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Tenant dispute

In the second incident around 6 p.m., officers responded to an altercation between two tenants at a residence.

Police learned one individual punched the other several times in the face.

A 35-year-old Peterborough man was charged with assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.

4:14 Coverage gaps, crime hot spots key issues in updating Peterborough CCTV cameras