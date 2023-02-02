Menu

Crime

Peterborough police make arrests following assault reports

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 9:20 am
Peterborough police arrested made arrests for assault in two separate incidents on Feb. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested made arrests for assault in two separate incidents on Feb. 1, 2023. Peterborough Police Service

Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a pair of assault arrests in separate incidents on Wednesday.

In the first incident around 4:15 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to an assault in the area of Water and Brock streets. Police say a man was standing in a line when another man approached him, punched him in the face and fled.

The assailant was located a short time later.

A 45-year-old man was charged with assault and failing to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 16.

Tenant dispute

In the second incident around 6 p.m., officers responded to an altercation between two tenants at a residence.

Police learned one individual punched the other several times in the face.

A 35-year-old Peterborough man was charged with assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.

 

Coverage gaps, crime hot spots key issues in updating Peterborough CCTV cameras

 

AssaultPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimePeterborough assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

