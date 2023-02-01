Peterborough police Deputy Chief Tim Farquharson to be next chief of Port Hope Police Service

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police Dep. Chief Tim Farquharson will be the next police chief for the Port Hope Police Service.

On Wednesday morning, the Peterborough Police Services Board announced Farquharson would be retiring from the service after 36 years on March 1.

However, about an hour after the media release, the Port Hope Police Services Board announced Farquharson as the new chief of police, effective March 1.

“Thank you to the board for instilling confidence in me to lead the Port Hope Police Service, which is steeped in tradition,” Farquharson said in a release.

“My commitment is to keep the community safe. To make that happen, it starts with each member of the police service. Humility is knowing I can’t do it alone and I always remember that I need the team more than they need me.

Story continues below advertisement

Both police boards praised Farquharson for his multiple roles and rankings, beginning as a constable in 1986 with the former Peterborough-Lakefield Community Police Service. He held roles and duties with the front line, community patrol, criminal investigations, intelligence, drug unit and support services.

Farquharson spent February 2022 to January 2023 as acting police chief following the retirement of Scott Gilbert. New police chief Stuart Betts was sworn in on Jan. 9.

In Port Hope, Farquharson will replace police chief Bryant Wood who announced last fall he would be retiring “in the first half of 2023.” Wood spent the last eight years as police chief.

“After an extensive search and consideration of a diverse group of well qualified applicants, we are pleased to announce that Chief Designate Farquharson will lead our police service and support our community,” said Jeff Gilmer, chairperson of the Port Hope Police Services Board, in a release.

“He is a community collaborator and avid volunteer with a particular interest in bringing awareness, and working with community partners, to find solutions for critical community challenges including mental health, addictions, and homelessness. He is an experienced police officer and leader, and he understands the challenges of leading a police force. We look forward to working with Chief Designate Farquharson.”

Farquharson stated he is “excited” to engage and collaborate with the community and board in Port Hope.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have been blessed my entire career in policing,” he said.

“I am leaving incredible people and a great police service to start with another great police service that has established positive partnerships with the OPP, Cobourg Police Service and Peterborough Police Service. Leadership is about people, and I look forward to learning from members of the board, partners, and the community.”

Volunteer and community support

Both police boards recognized Farquharson’s extensive roles on committees and personal time spent volunteering including his “Stand With Tim” event to support homelessness and mental health initiatives.

He is a member of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police drug advisory committee and is also the current Chair of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP )substance advisory committee. He is a member of OACP’s organized crime committee and director of Zone 3 for the OACP.

Story continues below advertisement

Farquharson is also a Member of the Order of Merit of Police Services for his role in creating the Peterborough Drug Strategy Task Force. He has also been the recipient of several awards and honours related to exemplary service and leadership in policing.

It's my pleasure to congratulate Chief Designate Farquharson on his appointment to the Port Hope Police Service. His presence here will be missed, & there's no question we'll continue our great working relationship that will benefit both communities! @PtboPolice @PortHopePolice pic.twitter.com/PN3b2EPcW6 — Chief Stu Betts, Peterborough Police Service (@PtboChiefBetts) February 1, 2023

“Throughout his career, Deputy Farquharson has been an advocate and worked tirelessly to develop supports and raise awareness on issues related to homelessness, mental health and addiction,” stated Peterborough board chair Mary ten Doechate.

“Deputy Farquharson has been an excellent ambassador for both the Peterborough Police Service and the Peterborough community for many years.”

Municipality of Port Hope Mayor Olena Hankivsky also congratulated Farquharson on his new role.

Story continues below advertisement

“He is a veteran officer who brings policing expertise coupled with community activism to ensure community well-being,” she said. “I commend the Port Hope Police Services Board on their diligent search process and look forward to working with Chief Designate Farquharson.”

The board thanks Farquharson for his “exemplary dedication” to serving the citizens of Peterborough, Township of Cavan-Monaghan and Village of Lakefield, ten Doechate says.

“His commitment to the service members and community was most recently noted as he took on the role of Acting Chief during the past year,” she said. “The Board wishes Deputy Farquharson all the best on his upcoming retirement.”

Contract dispute

But it wasn’t always a smooth relationship with the City of Peterborough. In 2017, Farquharson and former police chief Murray Rodd were embroiled in a heated contract dispute with the city when the former Peterborough-Lakefield Community Police Service disbanded in 2015 and became the Peterborough Police Service. Neither officer lost their job but their contracts stated they were each entitled to a year’s salary as compensation (around a combined $460,000) if the force was to dissolve.

Story continues below advertisement

The city initially refused to pay and threatened legal action but both sides eventually reached an agreement in October 2017. The amount was never made public.

According to the Ontario government’s annual public-sector salary disclosure list, in 2021 Farquharson earned $216,685 as deputy police chief in Peterborough. Wood earned $170,884 as Port Hope’s top police officer. Data for 2022 will be released this spring.

More to come.