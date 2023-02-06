Vernon man faces charges after being found with gun during overdose

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man from Vernon, B.C., is facing firearms charges after being found during an overdose with a gun concealed in his coat.

It was Thursday when Vernon Mounties responded to a report that an unresponsive man had apparently overdosed in the 4500 block of 27th Street.

2:14 Okanagan outreach group says violence against sex trade workers is common

“When the bystander began to administer first aid, they found what appeared to be a firearm strapped to the man’s body underneath his coat,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police were called and front-line officers responded immediately to the scene and seized a .22 calibre firearm and loaded magazine.”

The man was administered a dose of nasal naloxone. He later regained consciousness and was transported to hospital.

0:14 Vernon shooting caught on doorbell cam

The man was released from custody and faces a number of potential firearms-related charges.