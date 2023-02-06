Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vernon man faces charges after being found with gun during overdose

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 12:48 pm
FILE A police car with flashing lights. View image in full screen
FILE A police car with flashing lights. MR/TXB

A 23-year-old man from Vernon, B.C., is facing firearms charges after being found during an overdose with a gun concealed in his coat.

It was Thursday when Vernon Mounties responded to a report that an unresponsive man had apparently overdosed in the 4500 block of 27th Street.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan outreach group says violence against sex trade workers is common'
Okanagan outreach group says violence against sex trade workers is common

“When the bystander began to administer first aid, they found what appeared to be a firearm strapped to the man’s body underneath his coat,” RCMP said in a press release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Police were called and front-line officers responded immediately to the scene and seized a .22 calibre firearm and loaded magazine.”

The man was administered a dose of nasal naloxone. He later regained consciousness and was transported to hospital.

Click to play video: 'Vernon shooting caught on doorbell cam'
Vernon shooting caught on doorbell cam

The man was released from custody and faces a number of potential firearms-related charges.

PoliceOverdoseOverdose Crisisvernon rcmpweapons chargesNorth Okanagan RCMPNalaxonefound with gun
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers