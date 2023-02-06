Menu

Crime

Young men shot, robbed in home invasion: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 3:12 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown on an officer. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Police say three young men took themselves to hospital after each was shot during a violent home invasion over the weekend.

Medical staff called police after the three young people, ranging in age between 15 and 18, showed up at hospital with gunshot wounds around 1 a.m. Sunday.

All three were treated and upgraded to stable condition.

Police say the victims said they had been hanging out at a home in the 500 block of Spence Street when a group of masked males arrived, robbing the victims and shooting at them.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the major crimes unit at 24-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

