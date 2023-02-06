Woman dead, man seriously injured in Guildford apartment, IHIT called in

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in after a woman was found dead and a man was found seriously injured in a Surrey apartment Sunday evening.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Surrey Fire Service first discovered the scene at an apartment near 102A Avenue and 141st Street in Guildford just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

“Surrey Fire Service was on scene responding to a fire alarm and sprinkler activation in the building when they located the parties,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a statement.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering stage; however, do not believe that there is any ongoing risk to public safety,” Munn added.

2:10 B.C.’s experiment with home sharing

Surrey Fire confirmed no fire was in the building but said due to the sprinklers going off, all residents were forced to evacuate for an undetermined amount of time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with informationis asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.