Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman dead, man seriously injured in Guildford apartment, IHIT called in

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 12:24 am
Surrey crash View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP say a woman is dead and a man seriously injured after Surrey Fire crews found them in a Guildford Apartment Sunday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in after a woman was found dead and a man was found seriously injured in a Surrey apartment Sunday evening.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Surrey Fire Service first discovered the scene at an apartment near 102A Avenue and 141st Street in Guildford just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

“Surrey Fire Service was on scene responding to a fire alarm and sprinkler activation in the building when they located the parties,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a statement.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering stage; however, do not believe that there is any ongoing risk to public safety,” Munn added.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s experiment with home sharing'
B.C.’s experiment with home sharing

Surrey Fire confirmed no fire was in the building but said due to the sprinklers going off, all residents were forced to evacuate for an undetermined amount of time.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Chilliwack, B.C. man arrested in connection with homophobic tirade on Granville Street: police

Read next: Grammys 2023: The brightest, boldest and best looks from the red carpet

Anyone with informationis asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

apartment evacuated Surrey murderGuildford apartment death sundayGuildford apartment homicideGuildford apartment sprinklerGuildford murder sunday nightIHIT Guildford Surrey FireSurrey rcmp IHIT murder
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers