Cartoon characters come alive at Vernon Winter Carnival Parade

Favourite cartoon characters through the decades leapt from the screen onto Vernon’s 27th street for the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade.

Local businesses decorated floats, automobiles and themselves as the Flintstones, Jetsons, Care Bears, Scooby Doo and more for the parade that brought hundreds of people to the downtown core of Vernon, B.C.

It’s all in accordance with this year’s theme, ‘CarnivalTV’, which celebrates TV Shows from past and present.

“So anything that you have ever seen on TV you can dress up as,” said Vernon Winter Carnival Society executive director Kris Fuller.

The spectacle marked the first full on festival since 2020.

“After two years of hosting a modified festival due to COVID-19 restrictions Vernon Winter Carnival is excited to return to regularly scheduled programming,” states a press release from the Vernon Winter Carnival Society.

Providing music in the parade were the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band, The Okanagan Military Tattoo and others.

“It’s good family fun, good community time,” said Jodie Dennison, who watched the parade with Dyson Dennison and their one-year-old french bulldog, Oreo.

This is just day two of 10 days of winter fun planned for the Vernon Winter Carnival happening all over town until Feb. 12. For a full list of events visit www.vernonwintercarnival.com