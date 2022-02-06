O’Keefe Ranch transformed into winter wonderland for Vernon Winter Carnival

Send this page to someone via email

Through the gates of O’Keefe Ranch is a winter wonderland filled with fun activities for the whole family as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival.

The events are designed to beat the winter blues, and the 155-year-old property has been decorated to compliment those efforts.

Visitors can skate around the rink, take a tour of the mansion, indulge in something sweet and have a cup of hot chocolate by the fire.

Read more: Vernon Winter Carnival Parade unites community for 61st year

They can also take part in a very unique sport.

“We have the donkey dung driving range,” said Diane Llewelyn-Jones, O’Keefe Ranch.

“We took [the donkey dung] from flapjack our donkey and we saved his poo and froze it. You can hit it with a golf club and see how far it goes, it’s very funny.”

Story continues below advertisement

You can also make a pine cone bird feeder and listen to live music.

Read more: Vernon Winter Carnival returns for 62nd year with parade

“The ranch is amazing it’s great to share it with our kids and grandchildren,” said Cindy Blatny, who was visiting with her family.

To view all the events happening at the ranch visit www.vernonwintercarnival.com