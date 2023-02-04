Whyte Ave celebrates new businesses with Sweet Treats Festival

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue is promoting new local businesses and satisfying your sweet tooth this month with the Sweet Treats & Latte Festival.

The festival, running from Feb. 4 to 20, features cafes and businesses all along 82 Avenue and their specialty lattes and baked goods.

Organizers started the festival during COVID-19 to encourage people to get out during winter, said Cherie Klassen, executive director of the Old Strathcona Business Association.

“It’s really focused on all the incredible and growing numbers of bakeries, cafes, ice cream shops — anything sweet — in Old Strathcona,” she said. “This is our slowest time of the year, coldest time of the year, and we just tried to think of something really creative that would encourage folks to come out to Old Strathcona.”

Some of the new businesses participating in the event include PACT Coffee, Fringe Grounds Café, Sheng’s Tea and Global Pet Foods for your furry friends.

For a full list of all the new businesses in the neighbourhood, visit oldstrathcona.ca.