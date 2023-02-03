Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

17.05% property tax increase proposed in Lake Country, B.C.

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 8:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Lake Country city council proposes 17.05% property tax increase'
Lake Country city council proposes 17.05% property tax increase
WATCH: Residents in Lake Country could be facing a pretty hefty property tax increase this year, after the city's policing costs skyrocketed. As Victoria Femia reports, the rise in costs has much to do with a jump in population.

Lake Country city council has proposed a 17.05 per cent property tax hike for residents after the city’s population increased.

The tax increase was presented to the public on Tuesday in the first reading of the draft budget.

“A difficult number for everybody including those of us who of us on council because we all pay taxes too,” said Lake Country Mayor, Blair Ireland.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna becomes fourth most expensive city to rent in across Canada'
Kelowna becomes fourth most expensive city to rent in across Canada

The tax hike comes as Lake Country surpassed a population of 15,000 people, which requires the district to cover a majority of its policing costs.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have to pay 90 per cent of the RCMP wages, in the past, we paid 70 per cent so, covering all those things,” said Ireland.

Trending Now

“Then we have to cover a lot of other things which regionally we had support with, so, IT services, cars, jail cells, and we also have to look forward to having a new RCMP building.”

Read more: Report reveals how Canadians are coping amid tough economic situation

Read next: This gibbon became pregnant while living in isolation. How is that possible?

Indicators from the 2021 census revealed the city would be just under 15,000 people, leading city council to believe they had at least four more years to prepare for a budget that would support policing costs.

“The census doesn’t always work out the way you hope,” said Ireland.

“We were looking at the building stats the number of houses that get built, we don’t have a lot of multi-family residential so they’re all single-family homes but there were more inhabitants of those single-family homes than there were in the past, so we went over the census by about 800 people.”

Click to play video: 'Canadians struggling to keep up with rising costs'
Canadians struggling to keep up with rising costs

Over the next several years, the district plans to increase its RCMP members from 18 to 24. Ireland says the city couldn’t start this year, as another member would’ve increased the rate another 1.77 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Feedback on the proposed budget can be provided on the city’s website until Feb. 23 when council is expected to reconvene for the second and third readings of the draft budget.

central okanaganlake countryProperty TaxesLake Country RCMPProperty Tax IncreaseLake Country Mayorlake country city councillake country property tax increase
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers