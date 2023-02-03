Menu

Traffic

Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 7:48 pm
A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Wilson and Dubray avenues.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police said to expect delays in the area and told motorists to consider alternate routes.

