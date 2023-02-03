Menu

Crime

‘Malnourished and neglected’: 11 dogs seized from Sherwood Park home

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 4:22 pm
The Edmonton Humane Society in winter. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Humane Society in winter. Supplied: Edmonton Humane Society

Eleven dogs “that appeared to be malnourished and neglected” were seized by Strathcona County RCMP and taken to the Edmonton Humane Society.

RCMP said they, along with Strathcona County Enforcement Services, responded to a report from a concerned citizen about an animal in distress on Jan. 28.

They found the 11 dogs and took them.

“Along with the support of the Edmonton Humane Society, all of the seized dogs are now receiving veterinary care and will be put up for adoption,” RCMP said in a news release Friday.

“Due to their neglected and malnourished condition, it will take a few weeks before they become available for adoption, as they recover and reach a healthy weight prior to their spay/neuter surgery,” said EHS spokesperson Kylie Adams. “The dogs will be placed into foster care in the meantime.

“We are grateful that, with the support of our community, we can be here to provide a safe haven for animals who come from situations of neglect,” she said. “We encourage anyone who is concerned for an animal’s care to report it to their local animal protection or police agency.”

The humane society said it can’t release any additional details about the dogs’ conditions because the case is going to court.

AARCS makes plea for supplies and foster homes as shelter sits at peak capacity

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged. RCMP said there were already court conditions that he not possess domestic animals or be at a residence with them.

Alex Joseph McGrath, a resident of Edmonton, was charged with 11 counts of causing animals unnecessary suffering and 12 counts of failing to comply.

He was released from custody and is set to appear in court on Feb. 15.

Albertans can support the care of these dogs — and many other animals in need — by making a donation to the EHS. The humane society is also accepting applications for foster volunteers for animals of all types.

