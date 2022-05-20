Menu

Features

Edmonton Humane Society reopens after 2-year COVID closure of in-person services

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 3:38 pm
The Edmonton Humane Society reopened its door to walk-in services Friday, May 20, 2022 after a nearly two-year closure. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Humane Society reopened its door Friday, May 20, 2022 after . Courtesy, Edmonton Humane Society

After more than two years, the Edmonton Humane Society is reopening its doors to the public.

The EHS announced on March 17, 2020 it was closing the facility to the general public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been operating on a by-appointment-only basis ever since.

Read more: Canadians embrace pandemic puppies and other creature comfort during COVID-19 crisis

The northwest Edmonton facility officially reopened its doors at noon on Friday, once again offering services like walk-in adoptions, Bingo’s Pet Shop and the Muddy Paws dog wash.

“Our incredible community has been so understanding and supportive through our service changes as we’ve navigated the pandemic with the rest of the world,” said Liza Sunley, CEO of the Edmonton Humane Society.

“These changes were invaluable to keeping our staff, volunteers and greater community safe while maintaining our vital services for animals in need.

“While safety remains of the utmost importance with COVID-19 still a reality, we are thrilled we can now open the doors and welcome the community into our beautiful facility too.”

The EHS will still offer people the option of submitting adoption requests online, but also allow people to see their animals in person.

“One of the silver linings from the past two years was the opportunity to re-evaluate and modernize how we deliver services, including adoptions,” said Sunley.

“The new adoption system we launched last June, Adōpets, makes it possible for us to process both in-person and online adoptions simultaneously, so we can keep the best of both worlds and make animal adoption more accessible; ultimately, getting more animals into loving homes where they belong.”

Read more: Online puppy scams on the rise in Edmonton during pandemic: police

The EHS has been serving the capital region for more than 110 years.

