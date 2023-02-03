Menu

Canada

Country 105 hosts 20th annual radiothon for Alberta Children’s Hospital

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted February 3, 2023 2:14 pm
Every year the Country 105 Caring for Kids Radiothon raises money for the Alberta Children's Hospital. View image in full screen
Every year the Country 105 Caring for Kids Radiothon raises money for the Alberta Children's Hospital. Chelsey Jensen, Country 105

Calgary’s Country 105’s Caring For Kids radiothon to support the Alberta Children’s Hospital is underway.

It began on Feb. 1 and runs until Friday.

The radiothon aims to support sick and injured kids and the doctors, nurses and health care staff at the hospital.

Kids Helping Kids, a student-run fundraiser that is part of the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation, also helped fundraise for the radiothon.

Trending Now

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the radiothon, and Country 105 said one donor has offered to double radiothon donations up to $1 million.

“Our community needs something as big and positive as radiothon, and the kids need you,” Country 105 said on the radiothon website.

“Together, we can ensure that children in our communities receive the very best life-changing, life-saving care when they need it most.”

Listeners can donate online or by calling 403-802-2700.

