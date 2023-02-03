Country 105 hosts 20th annual radiothon for Alberta Children’s Hospital

See more sharing options

Calgary’s Country 105’s Caring For Kids radiothon to support the Alberta Children’s Hospital is underway.

It began on Feb. 1 and runs until Friday.

The radiothon aims to support sick and injured kids and the doctors, nurses and health care staff at the hospital.

Kids Helping Kids, a student-run fundraiser that is part of the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation, also helped fundraise for the radiothon.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the radiothon, and Country 105 said one donor has offered to double radiothon donations up to $1 million.

“Our community needs something as big and positive as radiothon, and the kids need you,” Country 105 said on the radiothon website.

“Together, we can ensure that children in our communities receive the very best life-changing, life-saving care when they need it most.”

Listeners can donate online or by calling 403-802-2700.