Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Southern Manitoba to receive some welcome warmer weather after extended cold snap

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 9:50 am
Icicles in East St. Paul, Manitoba. View image in full screen
Icicles in East St. Paul, Manitoba. File / Melissa Tokariwski / submitted

Some good news for Winnipeggers waking up to chilling cold weather Friday — things are about to take a dramatic turn for the warmer.

Environment Canada meteorologist Kyle Ziolkowski told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the polar vortex the region has been experiencing is headed back north, and southern Manitoba will be the recipient of some welcome warm air.

However, with warmer air also comes stronger winds, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Southern Manitoba about to get hit by prolonged cold snap, meteorologist says

Read next: Anna Kendrick gets real about emotional abuse, mental health in ‘Alice, Darling’

“In order to get this warmth, we’re going to have to pay for it with a few little systems that’ll come through that will give us a few skiffs of snow,” he said.

Trending Now

“And on top of that, you’ll get a little bit of wind as those systems come rolling through.”

Ziolkowski said the warm-up is expected to last at least a week — some much-needed relief for Manitobans who have been dealing with the bitter cold.

“Looking (at the forecast) about a week out, it looks like it’ll last until next weekend,” he said.

Click to play video: 'CAA Manitoba seeing calls doubling with cold weather, expects even bigger increase'
CAA Manitoba seeing calls doubling with cold weather, expects even bigger increase

 

Advertisement
Environment CanadaWinnipeg weatherManitoba weatherCold WeatherPolar VortexCold SnapKyle Ziolkowski
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers