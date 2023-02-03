Southern Manitoba to receive some welcome warmer weather after extended cold snap

Send this page to someone via email

Some good news for Winnipeggers waking up to chilling cold weather Friday — things are about to take a dramatic turn for the warmer.

Environment Canada meteorologist Kyle Ziolkowski told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the polar vortex the region has been experiencing is headed back north, and southern Manitoba will be the recipient of some welcome warm air.

However, with warmer air also comes stronger winds, he said.

The end (of the extreme cold) is near! Tonight #MB will see the last of the extreme cold temperatures. A warm-up will begin on Friday and will continue into the weekend. Check your local forecast here: https://t.co/iX9irPjOU9#MBstorm #YWG pic.twitter.com/IuOIeuCkFr — ECCC Weather Manitoba (@ECCCWeatherMB) February 2, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“In order to get this warmth, we’re going to have to pay for it with a few little systems that’ll come through that will give us a few skiffs of snow,” he said.

“And on top of that, you’ll get a little bit of wind as those systems come rolling through.”

Ziolkowski said the warm-up is expected to last at least a week — some much-needed relief for Manitobans who have been dealing with the bitter cold.

“Looking (at the forecast) about a week out, it looks like it’ll last until next weekend,” he said.

3:53 CAA Manitoba seeing calls doubling with cold weather, expects even bigger increase