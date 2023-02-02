Portion of Toronto street closed, residents evacuated over broken watermain

Send this page to someone via email

A portion of Toronto’s Queen Street West is closed and residents have been evacuated due to a broken watermain, police say.

Toronto police said officers received a report of a broken watermain in the Queen Street West and Strachan Avenue area at around 5:45 p.m., on Thursday.

Police said “large amounts of water” was on the road, adding that residents have been evacuated in the area.

Officers said Queen Street West was closed from Strachan Avenue to Walnut Street.

Toronto Fire Services said crews were on scene and asked the public to avoid the area.

