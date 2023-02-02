Canadian Blood Services opens new Regina donor centre

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Blood Services celebrated the grand opening of a new Regina donor centre that features a modernized floor plan to offer the best donor experiences.

Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services chief supply chain officer and vice-president of donors, said the new centre is one of the best in the network.

“This particular centre includes accessibility, it includes a continuous improvement to process around good donor flow, and a welcoming environment,” said Prinzen.

On Feb. 2, 2023, a celebratory event was held. attended by dignitaries from the Regina mayor to MLA Muhammad Fiaz, who is a frequent blood donor.

“Meeting patient care needs is a primary concern for our government,” said Fiaz. “Blood and plasma donations save lives … we are pleased this new, modern location will result in an improved experience for donors as well as ensuring patients across Saskatchewan.”

Regina donor Curtis Pearce does his part to continue meeting the need of blood donations. He’s been donating since he was in high school and looks at donating blood as a lifetime role. It’s something he says he will continue to do as an advocate for blood donations.

“It’s kind of like a double whammy. You’re volunteering and saving lives, it’s all positive,” said Pearce.

“I really feel it’s an important part of a thriving community: offering to volunteer when you can and how you can.”

The Regina donor centre is located at 4180 Albert St. and those who are interested in learning about donating blood and plasma can visit the Canadian Blood Services website.