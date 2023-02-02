Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Canadian Blood Services opens new Regina donor centre

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 6:09 pm
The Canadian Blood Services held an opening ceremony for the new donor centre that offers best experiences for donors and patients. View image in full screen
The Canadian Blood Services held an opening ceremony for the new donor centre that offers best experiences for donors and patients. Global Regina still

Canadian Blood Services celebrated the grand opening of a new Regina donor centre that features a modernized floor plan to offer the best donor experiences.

Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services chief supply chain officer and vice-president of donors, said the new centre is one of the best in the network.

Read more: Canadian Blood Services in need of blood, plasma donors after winter storm disruptions

Read next: No EI benefits for man fired over COVID-19 vaccine, test refusal: Federal Court

“This particular centre includes accessibility, it includes a continuous improvement to process around good donor flow, and a welcoming environment,” said Prinzen.

On Feb. 2, 2023, a celebratory event was held. attended by dignitaries from the Regina mayor to MLA Muhammad Fiaz, who is a frequent blood donor.

“Meeting patient care needs is a primary concern for our government,” said Fiaz. “Blood and plasma donations save lives … we are pleased this new, modern location will result in an improved experience for donors as well as ensuring patients across Saskatchewan.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: More than 800 December donation appointments unfilled: Canadian Blood Services Sask.

Read next: Canada extends COVID-19 measures for travellers from China to early April

Regina donor Curtis Pearce does his part to continue meeting the need of blood donations. He’s been donating since he was in high school and looks at donating blood as a lifetime role. It’s something he says he will continue to do as an advocate for blood donations.

“It’s kind of like a double whammy. You’re volunteering and saving lives, it’s all positive,” said Pearce.

“I really feel it’s an important part of a thriving community: offering to volunteer when you can and how you can.”

The Regina donor centre is located at 4180 Albert St. and those who are interested in learning about donating blood and plasma can visit the Canadian Blood Services website.

Click to play video: 'More than 800 December donation appointments unfilled: Canadian Blood Services Sask.'
More than 800 December donation appointments unfilled: Canadian Blood Services Sask.
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsCanadian Blood ServicesBlood DonationBlood DonorPlasma DonationRegina Donor Centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers